Fire caused only ‘moderate’ damage in 1 room of Sharon home

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wednesday night fire in the Sharon community was checked by units from three, Jones County volunteer fire departments., though one resident had to be removed from the home by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Firefighters from the Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a 911 call at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire at 201 Reedy Creek Road. The reports indicated that one person reportedly still was in the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters assisted JCSD deputies who had arrived on scene and were removing the individual from the home.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the blaze, which originated in a light in the ceiling of the kitchen.

The swift work of the firefighters successfully limited the damage to the kitchen area and the remainder of the home was spared.

Resident Deborah Pickner said the three individuals living in the home were in bed at the time of the incident.

The breaker for the kitchen repeatedly tripped. Then, the family smelled smoke, and later, located the flames and activated 911.

Ameripro EMS transported one individual with minor injuries to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.