FGH, HPSD host annual middle school career fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District and Forrest General Hospital have teamed up to give some students a close-up look at careers in medicine.

A middle school career fair was held Wednesday at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Students from Hattiesburg’s N.R. Burger Middle School and HPSD’s STEAM Academy participated.

“The State does require is that at seventh grade, students start making a choice with the ISP, that’s the Individual Success Plan, and this is part of our strategy in assisting our kids in developing that plan,” said Jermaine Brown, director of college and career readiness for the Hattiesburg Public School District.

Students learned about several types of jobs in the medical field, including nursing, food and nutrition and engineering.

“They go home and they talk to their parents about the career opportunities here in the community and it builds trust within families,” said Breanne Gaubert, director of marketing and communications for Forrest General Hospital. “It builds trust with them knowing that we’re here to support them, community-wise and medical-wise,”

It was the second year for the Forrest General Hospital Middle School Career Fair.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.