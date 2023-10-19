Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.(Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Just under two dozen cows died when a semitrailer rolled over on an interstate highway in New Jersey Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the semitrailer flipped over on Interstate 84 in Newton as it was heading down an exit ramp around 3:30 a.m.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.

A total of 14 cows died in the crash and 6 more had to be euthanized, state police said.

Firefighters said the driver was not hurt in the accident.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts &...
Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Jason Walker is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, Oct....
Search is on for Hattiesburg man in aggravated assault case

Latest News

Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Officials once again declare Hattiesburg club a public nuisance
Hattiesburg animal shelters combine to take 40 animals out of squalid conditions.
Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday,...
Justice Department secures $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over redlining in Florida
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say