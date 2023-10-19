Win Stuff
1st barber school opens in City of Collins

A ribbon is cut to officially open the B&E Barber Institute in Collins Thursday.
A ribbon is cut to officially open the B&E Barber Institute in Collins Thursday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins has its first school of barbering.

Thursday morning, a grand opening was held for B&E Barber Institute, 107 Main Street.

Owned by Collins native Allen Brown. day classes and night classes are offered for both men and women.

Brown is the institute’s instructor.

“We’ve had some barbers before in town and out of town, but never an institute, where Allen Brown can actually teach people how to barber and they can go out and get a job,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

Brown also operates his own barber shop in the same building.

“I’m very excited, very excited,” Brown said. “It’s a long-time dream of wanting to do this and I thank God I was able to fulfill it in my hometown.”

Learn more about the new school at www.bandebarberinstitute.com or by calling (601) 517-8598.

