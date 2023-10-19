10/19 - Rex’s Thursday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, everyone!

Look for partly cloudy weather today, with highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies, with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunny skies are expected for Friday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.

Those sunny skies should continue into Saturday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday looks partly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s.

