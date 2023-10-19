Win Stuff
10/19 - Rex’s Thursday Morning Forecast

WDAM 7's First Alert Meteorologist Rex Thompson looks at what the weather has in store for the Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, everyone!

Look for partly cloudy weather today, with highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies, with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunny skies are expected for Friday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.

Those sunny skies should continue into Saturday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday looks partly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s.

