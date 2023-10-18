Wayne County residents get update on UMMC’s ‘Asylum Hill Project’

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Asylum Hill Project” is a state-funded excavation currently taking place at an old cemetery on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

It involved the removal and relocation of the bodies of thousands of patients who died at the former Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which operated from 1855-1935.

UMMC was built on the site of the former asylum.

The old cemetery had been forgotten but was rediscovered during a construction project a decade ago.

“That’s what started the whole project of looking into the true history of the asylum, which is much different than the stereotypical views that many people have and it started the archaeological idea as well, that we would exhume these remains, respectfully, in accordance with archaeological standards and that we would eventually build a memorial for these patients and also try to identify for the descendants their relatives who might have been buried there,” said Lida Gibson, project coordinator.

Gibson was at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library Tuesday, speaking to the Wayne County Genealogy Organization about the project.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has identified the names of at least 167 Wayne County residents who are believed to be buried in the cemetery.

“Now that we have a list, we’re very interested in helping to see if we can locate some of the families of these patients,” said Patsy Brewer, director of the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library and treasurer for the Wayne County Genealogy Organization.

Gibson said, ultimately, if remains can be positively identified, family members could relocate them to their home county for reburial.

So far, Gibson said about 350 graves have been excavated. However, she says up to 6,000 people could be buried in the cemetery.

Gibson said the project could take nearly a decade to complete.

After that, she says the cemetery land will be used for hospital expansion.

For more information about the project, go to www.asylumhillproject.org.

To see a database of patients buried in the cemetery, CLICK HERE.

