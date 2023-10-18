Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores...
The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable...
The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 in...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Lamar Co.
-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen wanted for attempted murder in Laurel turns himself in
3 killed, 5 injured after van leaves I-20, hits tree
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree
Welder Darrell Roberson, 55, disappeared while working on a Mississippi River barge late Friday...
Missing welder’s body pulled from Mississippi River after 3-day search, family says

Latest News

Mayor of Hattiesburg issues proclamation for domestic violence awareness
Hwy. 49 traffic project in phase 3
Hub City declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Mayor of Hattiesburg issues proclamation for domestic violence awareness
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
LIVE: GOP’s Jim Jordan tries again to become House speaker, while his detractors consider options