State offering helping hand with 2024 Medicare enrollment

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The recently-opened Medicare Open Enrollment for 2024 runs through Dec. 7, and anyone eligible for Medicare can join, switch or drop a Medicare health plan or prescription drug coverage to better meet needs.

Mississippi’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program can help eligible Mississippians with free, unbiased assistance to choose a Medicare plan that meets their budget and health needs.

The SHIP program is administered through the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ Division of Aging and Adult Services.

SHIP is a counseling program designed to help citizens and caregivers navigate through myriad Medicare-related issues, including:

Explain Medicare benefits

Organize doctor and hospital bills

File Medicare appeals

Review Medicare supplemental insurance

Evaluate Medicare+ choice or Health Maintenance Organization options

Understand Medicaid eligibility

Explore long-term care options.

It is important for individuals to review their coverage, even if they are satisfied with their current plans, and make any necessary adjustments to make their coverage more effective.

That’s just one area where SHIP can help.

Whether it is Medicare, Medicaid, supplemental insurance or other coverage, SHIP personnel are:

Trained to answer questions

Compare policies

Organize paperwork;

Help with claims and filing appeals.

“It is important for Mississippians to have access to information and support to navigate their health insurance options,” MDHS executive director Robert Anderson said. “The Division of Aging and Adult Services provides community-engaged services and ensures adults with disabilities and their families have the resources they need to live healthy lives.”

SHIP counselors provide free, confidential, individual counseling to help beneficiaries find the most comprehensive and cost-effective Medicare health plan and Part D coverage.

Counselors also can check if people are eligible for Medicare Savings Programs. Those with Medicare who are having difficulty paying for medical care may qualify for Medicare Savings Programs. These programs can help save money on premiums, prescription drugs, and other health care costs.

Medicare coverage choices made during open enrollment will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

For more information about SHIP services and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-844-822-4622 or (601) 709-0624. Help is available, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/adults-seniors/services-for-seniors/state-health-insurance-assistance-program/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.