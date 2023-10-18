Southern Miss falls to South Alabama, 55-3, during Tuesday night game

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles were beaten 55-3 by the South Alabama Jaguars during Tuesday night’s game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The Eagles managed to earn three points in the third quarter after a 32-yard field goal from Andrew Stein.

According to the Southern Miss official athletic website, this was the football team’s first regular season Tuesday night game since 2006.

On Oct. 3, 2006, Southern Miss dropped a 20-6 decision at Tulsa. The Golden Eagles also played the following week on a Tuesday and defeated UCF (9/26), 19-14, in Hattiesburg.

The Jaguars came into the game with a 3-3 record and 1-1 in league play, defeating ULM 55-7 in its last outing.

USA coach Kane Wommack, who is in his third year with the Jaguar program, played three seasons for the USM program as a tight end and a fullback, as well as a holder.

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is in his first season as the Jaguar cornerbacks coach. Hopson was the top man of the Southern Miss program from 2016 until resigning early in 2020, stepping down after the meeting with the Jaguars to open that season.

Following the USA contest, the Golden Eagles travel to App State for a Sun Belt tilt, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

