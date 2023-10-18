Search is on for Hattiesburg man in aggravated assault case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said 37-year-old Jason Walker, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault. The assault occurred on Saturday, Oct. 14, on West 4th Street.

If you have any information on Walker’s whereabouts, please contact the HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

