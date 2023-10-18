Win Stuff
Search is on for Hattiesburg man in aggravated assault case

Jason Walker is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 14, on West 4th Street.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said 37-year-old Jason Walker, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault. The assault occurred on Saturday, Oct. 14, on West 4th Street.

If you have any information on Walker’s whereabouts, please contact the HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

