Officials again declare Hub City nightclub a public nuisance, order legal action
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg took decisive legal action against a local nightclub Tuesday night.
In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC, formerly known as Club Empire, a public nuisance and authorizing the city attorney to take action in the Forrest County Chancery Court. The council’s decision is just the most recent effort to prevent further acts of violence in and around the property at 811 Timothy Lane.
The establishment itself was previously declared a nuisance and permanently closed in 2021. However, city officials said they’ve received multiple reports of the Hattiesburg Police Department responding to calls involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, shootings, possession of drugs and weapons, burglaries and violations of city ordinances at the property since then.
Before the resolution vote, council members heard from both Hattiesburg residents and held an executive session with law enforcement.
A press release from the City of Hattiesburg said the city attorney will take action in the chancery court within a few days.
The following is a timeline of legal issues and actions concerning the former Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC:
- Jan. 1, 2019: Two people were shot following an altercation at the club.
- Feb. 1, 2019: Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement, with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, executed six search warrants at the property due to reports of illegal gambling, illegal sale of alcohol, and sightings of drugs and weapons.
- Feb. 1, 2019: Judge ordered temporary closure pending a hearing.
- May 2, 2021: One man was shot in the leg at Club Empire.
- Aug. 29, 2021: One man was shot, and a bullet grazed a woman in a shooting at the club.
- Sept. 21, 2021: Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution ordering temporary closures at Club Empire and Ropers.
- Sept. 30, 2021: Forrest County judge issued a temporary restraining barring the owners and the general public from the property.
- Oct. 22, 2021: Club Owner Stacy Daniels agreed to permanently close the club in an agreement with the City of Hattiesburg, and the court lifted the restraining order barring him from the property.
- Oct. 9, 2023: One woman was injured in a shooting outside the closed club.
- Oct. 17, 2023: The City of Hattiesburg passed a resolution declaring the property a public nuisance and authorizing further legal action in the chancery court.
To read the resolution in its entirety, see the PDF below.
