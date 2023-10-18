Win Stuff
Officials again declare Club Empire a public nuisance, order legal action

Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.
Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg took decisive legal action against a local nightclub Tuesday night.

In a 5-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Club Empire a public nuisance and authorizing the city attorney to take action in the Forrest County Chancery Court. The council’s decision is just the most recent effort to prevent further acts of violence in and around the property at 811 Timothy Lane.

Club Empire to remain closed permanently

The club itself was previously declared a nuisance and permanently closed in 2021. However, city officials said they’ve received multiple reports of the Hattiesburg Police Department responding to calls involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, shootings, possession of drugs and weapons, burglaries and violations of city ordinances at the property since then.

Before the resolution vote, council members heard from both Hattiesburg residents and held an executive session with law enforcement.

A press release from the City of Hattiesburg said the city attorney will take action in the chancery court within a few days.

The following is a timeline of legal issues and actions concerning Club Empire:

To read the resolution in its entirety, see the PDF below.

