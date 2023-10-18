LPD selects Officer of the Year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently selected Sgt. Michelle Howell as its Officer of the Year.

Howell has been a police officer for 15 years, seven of those spent at LPD. She said she has always wanted to be an officer since she was little and is grateful that her coworkers voted her as their year’s winner.

“I found out Friday,” said Howell. “It was kind of shocking. I wasn’t expecting it.”

“I’m really proud though, and I want to thank my coworkers for voting for me; I appreciate it. I’m kind of a workaholic, I like to work so that is what’s kept me going I’ll say.”

Howell is excited to continue serving Laurel in the narcotics division.

