Judge sentences Mudbug Festival shooter to 20 years

Calvin Berry
Calvin Berry(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson teen will spend the next 20 years in prison for his involvement in the Mississippi Mudbug Festival shooting.

On Tuesday, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson sentenced Calvin Berry, 17, to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, after he entered a guilty plea on multiple counts.

Attorneys for Berry filed a petition to enter a plea on October 13. In all, Berry pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery, and one count each of armed carjacking, and manslaughter.

Berry also received a 10-year suspended sentence on each count of aggravated assault and carjacking, to be served consecutively, and five years of supervised probation.

The judge also mandated the teen to complete anger management courses and to work on his high school equivalency.

Berry was facing up to life in prison on the armed robbery charges, and up to 30 years for armed carjacking, court records indicate.

On the night of April 30, at least eight people were shot at the Mudbug Festival after a gunfight broke out in the Mississippi State Fairgrounds parking lot.

Another teen, Leedrick Trim, also was charged in the case. A third teen believed to have been involved was killed by an officer.

Trim is facing charges of murder, drive-by shooting, and eight counts of aggravated assault.

In June, Peterson granted a motion for severance for Trim, allowing him to be tried separately from Berry. She also granted Trim a $200,000 bond. It is not known when he will go to trial.

