Jackson man pleads guilty to bank fraud conspiracy, identity theft in federal court

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jackson man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Anthony Craig Myrick, 45, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison.

According to court documents and courtroom statements, Myrick opened an account at BankPlus in another person’s name.

Myrick then received from a co-conspirator several $500 United States Treasury checks he knew to be counterfeit.

Myrick and his co-conspirator deposited the counterfeit checks into the BankPlus account and cashed the checks before they were determined to be counterfeit.

United States Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis made the announcement.

The U.S. Secret Service and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie prosecuted the case.

