Hub City declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The City of Hattiesburg asks all citizens to participate in Purple Day and wear purple against domestic violence.
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

The City of Hattiesburg wants to prevent that.

Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter said his office is doing everything it can to protect those affected by domestic violence in the Hub City.

On Thursday, the City of Hattiesburg asks all citizens to participate in Purple Day and wear purple against domestic violence.

