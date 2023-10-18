Hub City announces plan for Martin Luther King Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is continuing its efforts to improve infrastructure along its streets.

On Tuesday, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced plans to upgrade the water and sewage along Martin Luther King Avenue.

The project is the first of nine planned for the city.

“Any time your city’s 140 years old, you’re gonna have infrastructure that’s gonna need to be replaced. In our first term, we did over 50 town hall meetings and heard from residents,” said Barker. “In most neighborhoods, the refrain for water and sewer work comes about.”

Barker said the improvements will increase public safety and help prevent common water issues.

Once the water/sewage phase is complete, the city will then start paving the road.

“You won’t have the deep potholes that come up when you have a sewer line break. When you can move up from a one or two-inch to a six-inch line, you’re gonna have more consistent water pressure,” Barker said. “You can have greater confidence in your fire protection and fewer occurrences of brown water.”

In total, the project will cost $4,076,780.50.

The project will be paid for with the city’s $12.8 million in American Rescue Plan money, as well as funds from the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program and the city itself.

“We allocated $450 million to match cities if they would put it in water and sewer ... they (Hattiesburg) jumped on it right away,” said Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

Barker said aside from digging during the water phase, residents shouldn’t expect any major road delays.

“If you’re driving on a road that’s having a sewer line replaced you’re gonna see the road being dug up, even though you’ll still be able to get to your house,” Barker said. “But then you have to let that new sewer trench settle for months at a time.”

The project is expected to take a year and a half to complete. Other streets include:

Sewer Main Replacement

May Avenue

Independence Avenue

Katie Avenue

Eastside Avenue

Harrell Street

Townsend Street

Francis Street

Florence Street

Royal Street

Yeagers Alley

Dossett Avenue

Water Main Replacement

Ruby Avenue

Charles Street

John Street

Cypress Avenue

Water Service Line Replacement

Cypress Avenue

City officials will release timelines for the eight additional projects once they go to bid and agreements are signed by the Hattiesburg City Council.

