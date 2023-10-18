Hattiesburg Highway 49 Improvement Project on track for completion in early 2024

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Those traveling on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg may notice traffic changes in the next few weeks.

The City of Hattiesburg is now in phase 3 of the improvement project by Forrest General Hospital along the highway.

The project will improve the flow of traffic in the area once completed.

“Phase 3 involved West Adeline Street, closing that off of service road as they prepare to put a signal there and preparing that road that will go and then turn into 49,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “So, you’ll be able to go north or south from west Adeline which creates another ave for people leaving the hospital so we’re not all stacking up on the north side of the hospital. It won’t be going across the highway into the neighborhood but just allowing another north-south access point.”

The overall project has been in the works since March of 2022.

Since then, the city has completed phases 1 and 2 including fixing the Camp Street and Maime Street intersection and U.S. 49 and Camp Street intersection.

One local business owner says she’s seen the project progress over time and thinks that it is a need in the area.

“Actually the road work, the city is handling it very, very well. It’s all planned out, and very well organized. It hasn’t affected our business any, it is loud,” said University Florist and Gifts owner Ashley Kent. “It’s very much needed though...”

Barker said the project’s estimated completion will be in early 2024.

