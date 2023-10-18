Forrest County deputy selected as ‘First Responder of the Year’

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County selected its “First Responder of the Year,” with Sergeant Timeka Hudson earning the honor.

Hudson has worked for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office since 2008. In December 2022, she officially was promoted to sergeant.

Hudson said it was an honor to earn the recognition and has been grateful for the opportunity to serve the county residents.

“I never thought I’d be a deputy, let alone working for the Forrest County Sheriff’s (Office),” Hudson said. “Growing up, my goal was to be a counselor and I ended up working here at the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, which led to me being in this position and God led me here and I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

This year’s honor was sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

