Clouds move in tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next several days

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 10/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Skies will be clear overnight as lows bottom out into the low 50s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs will top out into the upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Clouds will move in for your Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

