Christian Services helps feed the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers at Christian Services were getting ready for their afternoon lunch.

During the week, they prepare hot meals for people in the Pine Belt.

“It’s fellowship,” said Kim Kolinsky, chief loving officer. “It’s food, and it’s Christian atmosphere.”

During lunch, Kolinsky delivers devotion.

“We get to feed, not only your stomachs but we (also) get to feed your spirit,” Kolinsky said.

The meals aren’t only given inside the building.

Volunteers pack more than 800 to-go boxes per day for their Meals on Wheels program for people in the community who are not able to make it to downtown Hattiesburg.

Once a week, volunteer Kat Lukens delivers meals to about 14 people in the Hub City.

“I have a familiar face,” said Lukens. “We’re friends. I’m friends with all of them. I’m glad to see them and they’re glad to see me.”

The organization’s work caught the attention of Billy Ray Henderson, who arrived at the center almost two weeks ago.

“When I first came through here, all I was looking for was a backpack, something to eat and some water,” said Henderson.

Since then, Henderson has become a part of the program and says he feels right at home.

“I liked what I heard because it moved my heart,” Henderson said. “I had been looking for a place where i can give my life over to god.”

Volunteers also work twice a week to create food boxes for families to take home.

Administrative Assistant Michelle Hartfield said they are always accepting food in order to help families in need.

“Canned goods, dry goods like corn, green beans and canned sweet potatoes,” said Hartfield. “We also need beans, cereal, peanut butter—anything like that we can put in a food box to help a family get a nourishing meal.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.