Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman wanted for July arson in Hattiesburg

If anyone has information on Hudson’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime...
If anyone has information on Hudson’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for arson after an incident this past summer.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 49-year-old Ashly Hudson of Hattiesburg is wanted for an arson incident on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 1100 block of Lake Estates Drive.

If anyone has information on Hudson’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus

Latest News

Raymond Detention Center
The infamous Pod A at the Raymond Detention Center is officially closed
USM celebrates Transfer Student Week
USM celebrates Transfer Student Week
6pm Headlines 10/16
6pm Headlines 10/16
LPD selects Officer of the Year
LPD selects Officer of the Year