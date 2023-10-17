Woman wanted for July arson in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for arson after an incident this past summer.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 49-year-old Ashly Hudson of Hattiesburg is wanted for an arson incident on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 1100 block of Lake Estates Drive.

If anyone has information on Hudson’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

