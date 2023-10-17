Win Stuff
Teen identified, wanted for attempted murder in Laurel shooting investigation

LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he is being treated as an adult in the case.
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he is being treated as an adult in the case.(Laurel Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager is wanted for attempted murder in Laurel after being identified as a suspect in a shooting last week.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 16-year-old Bryson Payton of Laruel is wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The police department says officers were called to South Central Regional Medical Center about a shooting complaint around 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Once they arrived, officers spoke with the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and had been dropped off at SCRMC by a personal vehicle. LPD would learn that the shooting took place on North 14th Avenue.

LPD identified Payton of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he is being treated as an adult in the case.

At this time, the victim is in stable condition recovering at an area hospital, according to the police department.

LPD Inv. Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

If anyone has information on Payton’s whereabouts, contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

