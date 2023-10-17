Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Lamar Co.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 in...
According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the area of Westover Drive and Oak Forrest Drive, possibly during the evening time.(MGN)
By Jay Harrison, Michael Clark and WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the area of Westover Drive and Oak Forrest Drive on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified 26-year-old Donivan Barnes as the victim of the hit-and-run.

LCSO Public Information Officer Mike Harlin says the Hattiesburg Police Department received a missing person report from Barnes’ family on Oct. 7. He was found dead later that evening.

The sheriff’s office has been reviewing camera footage that was recorded around the area of the hit-and-run, and according to Harlin, the footage they have at this time has shown Barnes walking down Westover Drive.

“We know from camera footage that our investigators have been able to get so far, that [Barnes] was actually walking on Westover, like I said, down towards that Oak Forrest Road,’ Harlin said. “So the video we have received so far from that investigation has showed him walking down that road.”

Harlin said if residents from the area have any doorbell and/or outside security cameras, that would help the sheriff’s office in their investigation.

“Any type of Ring camera or who knows what type of closed caption camera systems people have at their house, but mainly the Ring cameras and things like that that people would have in that area, would help us in any way,” said Harlin.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-(STOP) 7867.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen identified, wanted for attempted murder in Laurel shooting investigation

Latest News

City and county leaders originally hoped the new bridge would be finished by the end of this...
New East Hardy St. bridge not expected to open until Spring 2024 due to delays
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen identified, wanted for attempted murder in Laurel shooting investigation
If anyone has information on Hudson’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime...
Woman wanted for July arson in Hattiesburg
Raymond Detention Center
The infamous Pod A at the Raymond Detention Center is officially closed