Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the area of Westover Drive and Oak Forrest Drive on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified 26-year-old Donivan Barnes as the victim of the hit-and-run.

LCSO Public Information Officer Mike Harlin says the Hattiesburg Police Department received a missing person report from Barnes’ family on Oct. 7. He was found dead later that evening.

The sheriff’s office has been reviewing camera footage that was recorded around the area of the hit-and-run, and according to Harlin, the footage they have at this time has shown Barnes walking down Westover Drive.

“We know from camera footage that our investigators have been able to get so far, that [Barnes] was actually walking on Westover, like I said, down towards that Oak Forrest Road,’ Harlin said. “So the video we have received so far from that investigation has showed him walking down that road.”

Harlin said if residents from the area have any doorbell and/or outside security cameras, that would help the sheriff’s office in their investigation.

“Any type of Ring camera or who knows what type of closed caption camera systems people have at their house, but mainly the Ring cameras and things like that that people would have in that area, would help us in any way,” said Harlin.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-(STOP) 7867.

