Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
LPD identified Payton, 16, of Laurel as the suspect, and due to the severity of the crime, he...
Teen identified, wanted for attempted murder in Laurel shooting investigation
According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 in...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Lamar Co.
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance

Latest News

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/17
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/17
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast