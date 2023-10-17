Win Stuff
New East Hardy St. bridge not expected to open until Spring 2024 due to delays

City and county leaders originally hoped the new bridge would be finished by the end of this year.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The opening of the new East Hardy Street bridge connecting Hattiesburg and Petal is now expected to be delayed.

According to Forrest County engineer Nick Connolly, due to ongoing supply chain issues, the projected opening of the bridge has been pushed back to at least the spring of next year.

City and county leaders originally hoped the new bridge would be finished by the end of this year.

Connolly said that construction has picked back up since the delay, as crews were seen working earlier this week.

