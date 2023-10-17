Win Stuff
HPD: Wanted Hattiesburg woman arrested

Ashley Hudson, 49, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department said a woman wanted on an active arrest warrant has been arrested.

According to HPD, the warrant was issued for 49-year-old Ashly Hudson in connection to an arson incident that occurred on July 18 in the 1100 block of Lake Estates Drive.

HPD said Hudson has been arrested and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office website, Hudson was charged with arson - attempted 4th degree and larceny - grand auto. The website said Hudson was given a $15,000 bond for the arson charge and a $10,000 bond for the larceny charge.

