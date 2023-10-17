Hattiesburg man arrested in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported over the weekend.

On Saturday, HPD officers responded to a call in relation to a residential burglary.

According to HPD, the homeowners found 49-year-old Robert Oatis at their residence and called the police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with residential burglary, HPD said.

Oatis was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office website, Oatis’ bond was set at $20,000.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

