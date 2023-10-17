Win Stuff
Another cool night ahead, but we’ll begin to warm-up by the end of the week

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Skies will be clear overnight as lows bottom out into the low 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

A few clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of a front. There won’t be much moisture for this front, so rain chances will be slim Thursday night.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will move in for your Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

