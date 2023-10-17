ACT test scores hit new 30-year low

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The results are in, and the scores may surprise you.

New data is showing a low for ACT test scores not seen for years.

Education across the globe has seen its fair share of hurdles over the last few years, which may be easy to use to justify low test scores.

“The culprit, right, learning loss, pandemic learning loss, and of course, we have the hated school closures, and I think that may play a part here,” said Josh Silverman, Edge Ed tutoring owner. “Also, it’s the teachers. We’ve lost a lot of teachers over the last few years.”

Scores have been falling for the last six years and the class of 2023 scores are out, and they’re the lowest seen in 30 years according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test.

Educators say now that the test is required, it’s contributed to the low scores.

“Before, it was mostly students who were taking the act because they had an interest in going to college and so now with all schools taking the act, the average score is going to reflect that and usually it is going to be a decrease,” said Dr. Eddie Peasant, from the William Carey University School of Education.

As scores are measured, Silverman said that preparation is key. However, Peasant does say that stress can impact your final score.

“Because of anxiety, previous experiences can cause them to have test anxiety or other belief or self-esteem issues,” Peasant said.

So, as an SAT and ACT tutor, does it surprise you to hear the scores are the lowest in the last three decades?

“it makes perfect sense,” Silverman said. “You’re seeing more and more students and so you are seeing a more accurate picture of the state of education. I mean, we have a billion different alarm bells going off about education, it’s not as though this is a surprise that this is an issue but of course, everyone wants to blame the test. It’s this, it’s that, it’s racist, it’s unfair, the test is a tool.”

Mississippi is one of six states in the U.S. that have made the ACT mandatory. It also produced the second-lowest average composite score with 17.6.

The average ACT composite score for U.S. students was 19.5 out of 36. Last year, the average score was 19.8.

