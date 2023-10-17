Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash

An 8-year-old Seminary boy who was injured in an ATV accident last week has passed away.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 8-year-old Seminary boy who was injured in an ATV accident last week has passed away.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins confirmed that Bryce Humphrey passed away.

The Covington County School District also shared a statement from the family on its Facebook page.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

We previously reported that the family said Bryce was in stable condition last Wednesday. More than 100 people came out to a prayer vigil that night at the Seminary Element School.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the site of a lawn mower rollover in...
Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi

Latest News

USM celebrates Transfer Student Week
USM celebrates Transfer Student Week
6pm Headlines 10/16
6pm Headlines 10/16
An 8-year-old Seminary boy who was injured in an ATV accident last week has passed away.
8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash
USM celebrates Transfer Student Week
USM celebrating National Transer Student Week