Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

The driver was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. (CNN, KOAT, KPNX, @FHP, HIGLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, IRA LATHAM, KRISTIN CLARK, TMX)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman who allegedly designed her car to look exactly like their patrol vehicles.

Troopers arrested 28-year-old Iulia Pugachev on Tuesday on accusations the woman had her Dodge Charger modified to look exactly like an FHP car, according to WPLG.

Troopers say Pugachev’s car sported decals for her own security company and a light bar and siren.

At first, Pugachev said she bought the car as it was but then changed her story, allegedly telling troopers she requested a wrap shop recreate the black and tan color scheme because she saw it on a trooper’s vehicle and “fell in love with it.”

Pugachev’s car was impounded. She is facing several charges, including engaging in the imitation of an FHP marked unit, WPLG reports.

The FHP offered the public a friendly but firm reminder on social media that painting a vehicle with the same colors as those used by their vehicles is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

