William Carey kicks off “Stepping Up STEM” program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In August 2023, the university received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Assistant professor and Director of Education Dr. Katie Tonore said the university is hoping to shape the next generation of STEM educators.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

“We will pay for their tuition, their books, their testing fees, and they will receive a degree in K-6 math, science and STEM,” said Tonore.

While in the program, students will be paired with a mentor in one of eight school districts while building their teaching skills.

They will also be required to work in that district for two years after graduating.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do is put 32 highly trained STEM teachers in these eight districts to create this STEM culture and ultimately increase the workforce in their communities in the fields of math and science,” Tonore said.

Allison Temple is the Director of Family Engagement for the Laurel School District.

Temple said the program aligns with the district’s current STEM curriculum.

“Laurel Middle School has the STEAM Academy that’s what we have this year,” said Temple. “We would hope that students who was in this program would want to join the STEAM Academy and help grow that.”

The university will also be opening a STEM lab next summer.

The lab will feature a planetarium, as well as 3-D printers, and will open next summer.

“We would like to invite students from participating schools, parents, community people will be able to come in and join into our STEM lab,” Tonore said.

The university will begin the selection process in February 2024.

