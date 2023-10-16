Win Stuff
WDAM 7 to underscore the need to ‘Feed the Pine Belt’

Next week, WDAM7 will spend time with those taking the time to help "Feed the Pine Belt."(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Five days. Five food banks. Five reasons to lend not only an ear, but a helping hand.

Over the next week, WDAM 7 will spotlight a different group serving those in need in different spots across the Pine Belt.

We’ll talk to those making the effort, those walking the walk, and share stories of those stocking the shelves and feeding the unfed/underfed.

We’ll look at the challenges in trying to meet a never-ending need, explore what’s being done and consider what the next step could be.

And, in the end, we’ll ask for aid on behalf of others.

The schedule:

  • Monday - Children’s Petal Task Force
  • Tuesday - Christian Services Hattiesburg
  • Wednesday - Sumrall Food Pantry
  • Thursday - Hope Community Collective Marion Co.
  • Friday - Glory House Jones County.

Tune in or log on for “Feed the Pine Belt.”

