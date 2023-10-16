Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

The Pink Lady is busy ahead of 4th Annual Pink Friday event on Oct. 20

The foundation and event hit home for founder Celeste Brown after she survived breast cancer herself.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pink Lady founder, Celeste Brown, is busy ahead of the 4th Annual Pink Friday event on Oct. 20th.

Pink Friday is a Breast Cancer Awareness concert experience presented by The Pink Lady and the Steven James Foundation and is a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

The foundation and event hit home for Brown after she survived breast cancer herself. Brown was diagnosed with Triple-negative breast cancer after a self-exam.

Brown encourages all survivors and those interested in learning more about breast cancer to attend Pink Friday at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

Tickets are now available! Pink Friday - Hattiesburg Tickets: pinkfriday3.eventbrite.com

Posted by The Pink Lady on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

All the festivities kick off at 7 p.m. and will wrap up at 11 p.m. Guests can expect live music, food, guest speakers, and DJ Kujho to help keep everyone on their feet.

Tickets are $50, and proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the site of a lawn mower rollover in...
Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire
Vendors brought everything from soul food to traditional Latin dishes.
Perry County residents come out for inaugural ‘Fall Festival’
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Residents were in lawn chairs or standing for the various activities going on,
Richton residents flood downtown for 2nd annual ‘Fall on Front Festival’

Latest News

The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi
7-year-old in Ellisville scheduled for bone marrow transplant to battle sickle cell anemia.
7-year-old Ellisville resident to receive crucial bone marrow transplant
The center will also serve students entering Pre-K.
New Petal day care, learning center to open in November
Vendors brought everything from soul food to traditional Latin dishes.
Perry County residents come out for inaugural ‘Fall Festival’