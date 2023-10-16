The Pink Lady is busy ahead of 4th Annual Pink Friday event on Oct. 20

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pink Lady founder, Celeste Brown, is busy ahead of the 4th Annual Pink Friday event on Oct. 20th.

Pink Friday is a Breast Cancer Awareness concert experience presented by The Pink Lady and the Steven James Foundation and is a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

The foundation and event hit home for Brown after she survived breast cancer herself. Brown was diagnosed with Triple-negative breast cancer after a self-exam.

Brown encourages all survivors and those interested in learning more about breast cancer to attend Pink Friday at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

Tickets are now available! Pink Friday - Hattiesburg Tickets: pinkfriday3.eventbrite.com Posted by The Pink Lady on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

All the festivities kick off at 7 p.m. and will wrap up at 11 p.m. Guests can expect live music, food, guest speakers, and DJ Kujho to help keep everyone on their feet.

Tickets are $50, and proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society.

