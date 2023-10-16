Phase 3 of US 49/Midtown project construction in Hattiesburg begins Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Day one for the third phase of the U.S. Highway 49/Midtown Road construction project will take place Tuesday.

The City of Hattiesburg says access to Adeline Street from U.S. 49 or the Frontage Road/Service Drive will be closed, and Frontage Road/Service Drive will be closed between the front of Forrest General Hospital and Adeline Street, during Phase Three.

Phase Three will take about two or three months, depending on the weather, according to the City of Hattiesburg, and includes the U.S. 49/Adeline Street intersection, except for signal operation.

The phase will include improvements to West Frontage Road, the addition of a southbound turn lane on U.S. 49 and median work for U.S. 49 north and south of Adeline Street

As a reminder, the City of Hattiesburg wants to let citizens know why the project is happening. The reasons are listed below:

Expand access to Forrest General Hospital by shifting the U.S. 49/Mamie Street traffic signal to Camp Street

Install and additional traffic signal at U.S. 49/West Adeline Street;

Improve traffic circulation on Arlington Loop and provide a more efficient route to Midtown from U.S. 49 and

Provide a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway from Kamper Park to Midtown.

