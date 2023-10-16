Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance

Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance
Miss. man arrested, charged with endangering someone through exposure to bodily substance(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo police arrested a man, charging him with exposing someone to HIV, Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C.

Officers took Joshua McGaughy, 36, of Pontotoc, to the Lee County jail late Tuesday morning based on a report filed this year.

Police did not share specifics on the encounter that led to McGaughy being charged.

He could get 3 to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay up to a $10,000 fine if a jury in Lee County Circuit Court convicts him of this felony.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the site of a lawn mower rollover in...
Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire
Vendors brought everything from soul food to traditional Latin dishes.
Perry County residents come out for inaugural ‘Fall Festival’
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University
Residents were in lawn chairs or standing for the various activities going on,
Richton residents flood downtown for 2nd annual ‘Fall on Front Festival’

Latest News

The Pink Lady founder, Celeste Brown, is busy ahead of 4th Annual Pink Friday event.
The Pink Lady is busy ahead of 4th Annual Pink Friday event on Oct. 20
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi
10pm Headlines 10/16
10pm Headlines 10/16
Ellisville youngster scheduled for bone-marrow transplant.
Ellisville youngster scheduled for bone-marrow transplant