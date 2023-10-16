Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Feed The Pine Belt: Petal Children’s Task Force

The Petal Children's Task Force has seen a dramatic increase in requests for help from people who would normally not be food insecure.
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - “You got to have a heart to serve the people.”

And serving the people is exactly what Demaris Lee and volunteers at Petal Children’s Task Force do.

Every day, they are making sure those in need have the food and nutrition they need to get by. But with the cost of food and groceries on the rise, they have seen a dramatic increase in requests for help from people who would normally not be food insecure.

“When we moved into the building six years ago, we were doing an average of 50 to 75 boxes a month,” said Lee.

So, how many are you doing now?

“Six hundred,” Lee said. “We signed up 53 new people last month.”

And those 600 boxes feed around 2,000 people just in the Petal community alone. So, as you can imagine, that puts a tremendous strain on the nutritional resources at the Petal Children’s Task Force.

Even with the support and donations from multiple local businesses, sometimes their shelves can become bare.

“We’ve never hardly ever had to ask for corn and green beans and we are having to ask for that,” Lee said. “But overall, we have to purchase a lot of food. So, we try to keep it to where our food boxes look really good, but there are times when they look really bad.”

But, this is the part of the story where you can help.

You can keep their shelves full by donating canned or other non-perishable food directly to the Petal Children’s Task Force. You can also donate monetarily as well.

“The money is excellent because we are tax-exempt,” Lee said. “So, we can buy more food with 100 dollars than if I go out and just purchase it.”

You can donate non-perishable food items, canned food items, and monetarily at the Petal Children’s Task Force at their warehouse at 314 S. George Street in Petal on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can also call them at 601-255-5578.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the site of a lawn mower rollover in...
Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi
Vendors brought everything from soul food to traditional Latin dishes.
Perry County residents come out for inaugural ‘Fall Festival’
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot near campus of Jackson State University

Latest News

Feed The Pine Belt: Petal Children’s Task Force
Petal Children's Task Force looking for donations to help those in need
The first, "Paint the Park Pink" was held at Friendship Park in Columbia Saturday.
‘Paint the Park Pink’ event honors breast cancer survivors
Organizers expected more than 2,000 people to attend the third annual Taste of the South Food...
3rd food truck fest brings 3 dozen vendors to downtown Hattiesburg
The annual Hellfighters USA Block Party and PDI Reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 14.
Annual Hellfighters USA/PDI Reunion to be held Saturday