Feed The Pine Belt: Petal Children’s Task Force

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - “You got to have a heart to serve the people.”

And serving the people is exactly what Demaris Lee and volunteers at Petal Children’s Task Force do.

Every day, they are making sure those in need have the food and nutrition they need to get by. But with the cost of food and groceries on the rise, they have seen a dramatic increase in requests for help from people who would normally not be food insecure.

“When we moved into the building six years ago, we were doing an average of 50 to 75 boxes a month,” said Lee.

So, how many are you doing now?

“Six hundred,” Lee said. “We signed up 53 new people last month.”

And those 600 boxes feed around 2,000 people just in the Petal community alone. So, as you can imagine, that puts a tremendous strain on the nutritional resources at the Petal Children’s Task Force.

Even with the support and donations from multiple local businesses, sometimes their shelves can become bare.

“We’ve never hardly ever had to ask for corn and green beans and we are having to ask for that,” Lee said. “But overall, we have to purchase a lot of food. So, we try to keep it to where our food boxes look really good, but there are times when they look really bad.”

But, this is the part of the story where you can help.

You can keep their shelves full by donating canned or other non-perishable food directly to the Petal Children’s Task Force. You can also donate monetarily as well.

“The money is excellent because we are tax-exempt,” Lee said. “So, we can buy more food with 100 dollars than if I go out and just purchase it.”

You can donate non-perishable food items, canned food items, and monetarily at the Petal Children’s Task Force at their warehouse at 314 S. George Street in Petal on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can also call them at 601-255-5578.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.