Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi

The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on February 24, 2024.(Disturbed)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Monday morning Disturbed will be performing at the venue in February.

The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Special guests include Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

