Chilly night ahead with more sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/16
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Skies will be clear overnight as lows bottom out into the low 40s.

Skies will be bright and sunny for your Tuesday as highs top out into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

A few clouds will move in on Thursday in advance of a front. There won’t be much moisture for this front, so rain chances will be slim Thursday night.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

