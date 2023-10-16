Win Stuff
3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree

By WLBT Staff and Morgan Harris
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed and multiple people were injured during a single-vehicle crash on I-20 on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford E350 XL was driving on the interstate near the 15-mile marker in Warren County around 4:50 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Three people were killed and five others were injured.

All of those involved were from Cottondale, Alabama.

