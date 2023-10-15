Win Stuff
Richton residents flood downtown for 2nd annual ‘Fall on Front Festival’

Residents were in lawn chairs or standing for the various activities going on,
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Cars and tents surrounded The Square on Front Street Saturday.

The second annual ‘Fall on Front Festival’ featured several vendors, live music and a barbecue cookoff.

Nancy Evans of the Front Street Association said the festival continues to shine a light on the small, but tight-knit community.

“One of the things that Fall on Front, our purpose I guess you could say, is to bring commerce and business to our town, to put us in the spotlight so to speak, over here in Perry County,” said Evans. “And we’re doing that.”

