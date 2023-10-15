Rally for justice held for Rasheem Carter one year after his mysterious death

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - No arrests, no updates, and unanswered questions continue to baffle Rasheem Carter’s mother and many people who have been following this case.

That’s why organizers decided to protest and march to honor his memory and demand accountability for the violence they say he endured.

One by one, with signs in hand, dozens of protestors and local organizations took to the streets of Taylorsville, Mississippi, calling for answers in Carter’s murder case.

They also worked to raise awareness about racial violence and advocated for systemic change.

“I don’t want to be on this ground, but for my son, I will stand on this ground,” said Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother, who says her son told her the day he disappeared that he was concerned about three men following him and told her to question them if anything happened to him.

That’s when he went to the Taylorsville Police Department to get help.

“One year ago today, my son came here asking for help. He was denied the help that he needed. Whatever took place, God knows. God knows what they did and God knows everything,” she said.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old was last seen outside a Super 8 hotel on Oct. 2 of last year in Laurel, Mississippi, a half-hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville at Georgia Pacific.

During a press conference in March, Attorney Benjamin Crump stated that Carter’s head was severed from his body. His vertebra and spinal cord were discovered in another spot.

“A great injustice has been done here. The taking of life of a son and the decapitation of the body. Some parts were found here, parts are found elsewhere,” he said.

The local district attorney later refuted these claims, alleging that Crump seemed to be attempting to “inflame public opinion.”

The cause of the 25-year-old’s death remains undetermined, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.