Perry County residents come out for inaugural ‘Fall Festival’

Perry County sees 'Fall Festival' make its debut Saturday.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds filled McCoy Park in New Augusta for the inaugural “Fall Festival.”

The event featured more than 40 vendors, most from the area, and was put together by the community and the Perry County Board of Supervisors.

Activities included live music, car show and beauty pageant.

Organizer Bree Hartfield said the festival was created to bring fun to a tight-knit community.

“There’s not a lot of things that happen in Perry County,” said Hartfield. “So, this is just an event to give everyone an opportunity to come out for a lot of fun, fellowship and just opportunities for community connections.”

Hartfield said she’s already looking forward to making plans for next year and hopes to see the three cities _ Beaumont, New Augusta and Richton _ come together again.

