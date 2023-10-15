‘Paint the Park Pink’ event honors breast cancer survivors

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Christian outreach organizations in Marion County hosted a first-ever event Saturday to honor breast cancer survivors.

Mary Angel’s Ministries and LaShunda Ard Ministries held “Paint the Park Pink” at Columbia’s Friendship Park.

The event featured cancer information vendors and lots of food.

“Our goal is to reach as many women as we can in the community to prevent breast cancer from happening to them in the future,” said LaShunda Ard, founder of LaShunda Ard Ministries.

Several breast cancer survivors also spoke about how they overcame the disease.

“We’re in this together,” said cancer survivor Corinthian Jefferson. “You’re never alone when it comes to cancer. Find someone, find a family, find a friend to talk to, because you cannot do this by yourself.”

The breast cancer awareness activities continue in Columbia Sunday with a “Pink Out Sunday” service at Mind, Body and Soul Ministry at 811 Main Street, Suite 1.

That service begins at 11 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.