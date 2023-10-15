New Petal day care, learning center to open in November

PETAL,, Miss. (WDAM) - The Panthers Den Learning Center soon will be opening its doors.

The center will be located along Highway 42 east, just before Petal High School.

Services will include child care for infants up to age 4.

Jaclyn Standley, director of the Hattiesburg location, said the center is being built to meet the growing need for daycares in the Petal area.

“(The) majority of the families that we serve are transfers from Petal, so they drive to Hattiesburg for childcare even if they work in the Petal area,” said Standley. “So, it’s definitely something that’s needed in this area.”

Standley said the center was expected to open in the first or second week of November.

For more information on enrollment, click here.

