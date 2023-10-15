Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Landrum’s Homestead & Village hosts its Ole Tyme Fall Festival

Fall Festival
Fall Festival(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead & Village is hosting their Ole Tyme Fall Festival this weekend.

Visitors can take in wood carvers, homemade ice cream, a cake walk and more.

The festival will allow visitors to take a step back in time to enjoy demonstrations by broom makers, an old engine show and even ole-tyme games.

One broom maker at the festival Saturday said she enjoyed the friendly atmosphere of the festival.

“People here at Landrum’s are spectacular, everyone’s friendly, it’s very family-oriented, and that’s really what we like,” Conway Brooms employee Kim Conway said. “We’ve had a really good day. Every time we’re making (a broom) or stitching one, everybody stops by,”

The festival will wrap up at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
Dollar General in Mississippi robbed at gunpoint; suspects considered armed and dangerous
FILE - Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after...
Man being sued over Mississippi welfare spending files his own suit against the governor
Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was reported missing in Waynesboro earlier this year.
WPD: Family still seeking teen reported missing in Waynesboro
Lawmakers hear testimony related to possible public defense system reforms
Lawmakers hear testimony related to possible public defense system reforms
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

Laurel event Saturday combined breast cancer, domestic violence awareness
Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness event held in Laurel
One person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the site of a lawn mower rollover in...
Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire
Laurel event Saturday combines breast cancer, domestic violence awareness
Breast cancer, domestic violence awareness event staged in Laurel
'Paint the Park Pink' to wrap up Sunday.
'Paint the Park Pink' to wrap up Sunday