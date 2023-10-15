Landrum’s Homestead & Village hosts its Ole Tyme Fall Festival

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead & Village is hosting their Ole Tyme Fall Festival this weekend.

Visitors can take in wood carvers, homemade ice cream, a cake walk and more.

The festival will allow visitors to take a step back in time to enjoy demonstrations by broom makers, an old engine show and even ole-tyme games.

One broom maker at the festival Saturday said she enjoyed the friendly atmosphere of the festival.

“People here at Landrum’s are spectacular, everyone’s friendly, it’s very family-oriented, and that’s really what we like,” Conway Brooms employee Kim Conway said. “We’ve had a really good day. Every time we’re making (a broom) or stitching one, everybody stops by,”

The festival will wrap up at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.