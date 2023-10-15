Win Stuff
Hundreds drop by annual Hellfighters Block Party

By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hellfighters annual block party in Laurel drew hundreds Saturday.

The event originated with the PDI Reunion in 2011.

For the past three years, it’s been known as the Hellfighters Block Party.

“We joined with Kent Keyes here and the Hellfighters, along with PDI, three years ago to bring this thing together and have a huge show and it’s really, really worked out,” said Magnolia Cruisers member Danny Shows.

The day kicked off with a motorcycle ride benefitting the Mission at the Cross recovery program. That was followed by a car show to support the Make A Wish Foundation.

“Last year, we had two hundred cars, little better than two hundred cars,” Shows said. “This year, I’m afraid we’re gonna have around 300.”

One of those cars was a 1966 Corvette Stingray owned by Jones County native Steve Thrash.

“This (car) has a 427 big block engine in it,” Thrash said. “Original car. It’s pretty sweet, Pretty sweet little car. One of my favorites that I have.”

Thrash said the event is like a tradition for him, giving him the chance to connect with other people who love classic cars.

“(I can) be friendly and just talk to a lot of folks,” said Thrash. “The kids enjoy these old cars and taking their pictures with them. It’s just a good thing for them.”

Shows said this year’s crowd was even bigger than previous years.

“Probably one of the largest turnouts already that we’ve had, and it’s only, what, 2:30 in the afternoon?,” said Shows.

The event closed out Saturday night with a musical performance by recording artist T. Graham Brown and a fireworks show.

