Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 40′s. This evening will be mostly clear and no showers are expected.

Monday temperatures will rise into the high 60′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be sunny and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 40′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid to low 70′s across the area. There is no chance of showers and skies will be clear.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be sunny and clear throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70s. Skies will be partly clear. There is no chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt.

