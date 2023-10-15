Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness event held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Family Health Center of Laurel partnered with Stone Plaza to bring awareness to domestic violence and breast cancer on Saturday afternoon.

The event included free glucose and blood pressure screenings, arts and crafts, and food.

Tanisha Phillips, community outreach coordinator for the Family Health Center, said events like these bring the community together.

“Well, I had a grandmother that had colon cancer, so in that family, in the healthcare field, people know” Phillips said. “I’m not going to say that it’s all the same, but the struggle is the same.

“So, just coming out here and doing something in remembrance of my grandmother and everybody else who’s dealing with breast cancer and any type of cancer.”

Awareness Month for both breast cancer and domestic violence lasts through October.

